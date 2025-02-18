Bedlington's Chris Dobey maintains fine form to win Players Championship 3

Bedlington’s Chris Dobey maintained his recent fine form to win Players Championship 3.

Dobey claimed an 8-4 win over Jelle Klaasen in the final in Rosmalen, in the Netherlands, just a week after finishing runner-up to Gerwyn Price in Players Championship 2 in Wigan.

Dobey, who started 2025 by reaching the World Championship semi-finals, began with an 11-dart leg and was never behind against the Dutchman.

"This was massive for me," said Dobey. "I probably should have won the final against Gezzy (Gerwyn Price) last week but I came back today, battled hard and it's another point proven.

"If I can take this form onto the big stage, then who knows? I could be winning these major titles.

"You have to take your opportunities and make it count. I just love playing darts and I want to keep winning titles now.”

Dobey is also competing in this year’s Premier League.