Bedlington's Chris Dobey maintains fine form to win Players Championship 3
Dobey claimed an 8-4 win over Jelle Klaasen in the final in Rosmalen, in the Netherlands, just a week after finishing runner-up to Gerwyn Price in Players Championship 2 in Wigan.
Dobey, who started 2025 by reaching the World Championship semi-finals, began with an 11-dart leg and was never behind against the Dutchman.
"This was massive for me," said Dobey. "I probably should have won the final against Gezzy (Gerwyn Price) last week but I came back today, battled hard and it's another point proven.
"If I can take this form onto the big stage, then who knows? I could be winning these major titles.
"You have to take your opportunities and make it count. I just love playing darts and I want to keep winning titles now.”
Dobey is also competing in this year’s Premier League.
