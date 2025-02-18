Bedlington's Chris Dobey maintains fine form to win Players Championship 3

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 14:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Bedlington’s Chris Dobey maintained his recent fine form to win Players Championship 3.

Dobey claimed an 8-4 win over Jelle Klaasen in the final in Rosmalen, in the Netherlands, just a week after finishing runner-up to Gerwyn Price in Players Championship 2 in Wigan.

Dobey, who started 2025 by reaching the World Championship semi-finals, began with an 11-dart leg and was never behind against the Dutchman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This was massive for me," said Dobey. "I probably should have won the final against Gezzy (Gerwyn Price) last week but I came back today, battled hard and it's another point proven.

Chris Dobey. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)Chris Dobey. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Chris Dobey. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"If I can take this form onto the big stage, then who knows? I could be winning these major titles.

"You have to take your opportunities and make it count. I just love playing darts and I want to keep winning titles now.”

Dobey is also competing in this year’s Premier League.

Related topics:NetherlandsDutchmanWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice