Bedlington Station Social Club is hosting a family-friendly wrestling event

Contract Professional Wrestling is bringing star wrestlers to Bedlington Station Social Club on Saturday, September 16.

Sir Mo, one half of the former World Wrestling Federation (WWF) tag team champions Men On A Mission, is attending the event which also features All Elite Wrestling (AEW) stars Evelyn Carter and Dontae Smiley as well as a host of incredible wrestling talent from OIWA and Contract Professional Wrestling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a family-friendly event and an exciting opportunity to meet some of the up-and-coming stars of both British and American wrestling while sharing some wrestling nostalgia with the incredible Sir Mo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promoter and host Lindsey Jordan said: “We are so excited to be welcoming Sir Mo and the awesome team from OIWA.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity for the community in Northumberland to come to see a local wrestling show with such a huge amount of talent, both old and new.

“Sir Mo has so many fantastic stories to share and will be available for Meet and Greet before the event. Evelyn Carter and Dontae Smiley are currently making waves in AEW and to see them coming up against our homegrown wrestlers is thrilling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available by messaging the Contract Professional Wrestling Facebook page or are available on the door and cost £12 single or £35 for a family of four.