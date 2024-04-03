Boxer Dan Wilkins won his first fight.

Dan Wilkins made a dream debut for Wansbeck Warriors when he defeated Chris Trotter in the second round of their clash at the Lancastrian Suite, Gateshead.

From the opening bell, both boxers refused to take a backward step, 20-year-old Wilkins delivering some decisive heavy blows before the referee stepped in to give Trotter – from Grainger Park Cobra Boxing Club – a count after a heavy nose bleed.

Then, only 20 seconds into round two, Wilkins connected with more blows causing Trotter to bleed heavily before being sent to the canvas.

The referee stepped in to bring the fight to a halt with Trotter showing no signs of beating the count.

Warriors coach Alan Buller commented after the fight: “A big well done to Dan.

“He’s a Bedlington lad who was competing in his first ever bout and saw all of his hard training pay off.

“It was the first time the club were in action since Christmas so consequently I was delighted.”

Wilkins, meanwhile, will have his next bout at the same venue on Saturday, April 27 – followed by another fight in July, when he will fight for a title belt.

A boxer from the same club has won a title belt recently.