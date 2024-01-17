Bandits' young Danish rider gets the inside track from former rider Nicolaj Busk Jacobsen

Berwick’s latest Viking invader has been given the inside track on his new club by one of the Bandits’ favourite Great Danes.

Bastian Borke racing for Edinburgh last season at Shielfield Park. Picture: Taz McDougall.

Former Edinburgh rider Bastian Borke has also switched clubs in Denmark where the move from Slangerup to Grinstead means that his team manager is Nicolaj Busk Jacobsen, who made a big impression during a four-year spell with the Bandits which began in 2017.

In an interview for the club’s YouTube programme Total Access, Borke said: “I’ve known Busk since I was riding 85ccs back home, around the time that he first joined Berwick, and he always had good things to say about everything to do with Bandits, the track, the management and supporters.

“I was able to see for myself that everything he told me was true when I rode there with Edinburgh.

“I understand I might not be joining the biggest club in British speedway, but that family atmosphere is one that I’m looking forward to. The fact that there is never any problems with payment at Berwick helps too!”

Borke faces a busy season as he returns to Valsarna in Sweden and Rsezow in Poland in addition to Danish and Cab Direct Championship commitments.

“One of the other attractions of joining a Saturday club is that I will be racing in Poland on Tuesday, Denmark Wednesday and Sweden on Thursday,” Borke explained.

“Last year I had to dash over to Edinburgh on a Friday, this season I have the opportunity to catch my breath an extra day to prepare for Berwick.