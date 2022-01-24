Bandits to open speedway season against Birmingham

Berwick Bandits.

That means an early clash with his former club for new signing Chris Harris, who rode for the Perry Bar outfit in 2021.

The first away meeting of the season is against Edinburgh Monarchs at Armadale on Friday, April 15.

In all, the Bandits will race a total of 26 fixtures (13 at home and 13 away), depending on their progress in the KO Cup, the new Summer Trophy and qualification for the end of season play-offs, which have been earmarked for September.

In addition, the club will run a full schedule of National League fixtures with the Bullets, the fixture list for which has yet to be compiled.

Fixtures for the Bandits in 2022 are, (all Championship unless otherwise stated):

April 2 - Birmingham (h); Apr 15 - Edinburgh (a); Apr 16 - Edinburgh (h); Apr 20 - Birmingham (a); Apr 22 - Glasgow (a); Apr 23 - Oxford (h); Apr 30 - Newcastle (h);

May 1 - Newcastle (a); May 14 - Redcar (h); May 17 - Plymouth (a); May 18 - Poole (a); May 25 prov - Oxford (a) KO Cup; May 27 prov - Redcar (a) KO Cup; May 28 - Glasgow (h);

June 4 - Leicester (h); June 5 - Leicester (a); June 11 - Oxford or Redcar (h) KO Cup; June 25 - Scunthorpe (h);

July 8 - Redcar (a); July 9 - Poole (h); July 13 - Oxford (a); July 15 - Glasgow (a) Summer Trophy; July 22 - Edinburgh (a) Summer Trophy; July 23 - Edinburgh (h) Summer Trophy; July 30 - Glasgow (h) Summer Trophy;

August 6 - Plymouth (h); Aug 13 - no meeting (Grand Prix at Cardiff); Aug 19 - Scunthorpe (a).

Point to Point

Alnwick Races will stage their third point to point meeting of the season at Ratcheugh on Sunday (January 30).

There is a six-race card with the first race off at 1pm.

The weather has been dry over the past week and conditions are expected to be good for racing.