Bandits forced to postpone speedway meeting

Berwick Speedway.

The FTS Bandits, sponsored by Keenwood Karpets, had been due to host Redcar Bears and were looking to claw back a 12 point deficit from the first leg.

But a worsening staffing shortage reached crisis point on Thursday morning and the club reluctantly decided that the meeting could not go ahead.

Talks are taking place with the Redcar club to find a suitable restaging date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club spokesman said: "At Berwick Speedway we operate with a small but effective group of track staff and management and unfortunately we simply could not run a speedway meeting without our missing staff.

"Postponing any meeting is not a decision we take lightly for any reason but we were left with no alternative.