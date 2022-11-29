Avery stars at NE cross country
There were 53 Morpeth Harriers in cross country action at the fourth fixture of the NE Harrier League at Aykley Heads in County Durham on Saturday afternoon.
Among a number of highlights for the club was perhaps the day’s stand out performance by Seahouses based athlete Carl Avery in the Senior Men’s race, whose storming run from Fast Pack saw him record the day’s fastest time over the three demanding laps of 32:55 for the 6-mile course.
Avery finished over a minute ahead of guest runner Jarlath Mckenna of Bristol and West.
Morpeth, with 20 runners, won the Senior Men’s team event ahead of Sunderland, with Rob Balmbra seventh, Sam Hancox in 15th, Alex Brown 16th, Jordan Scott 27th and Connor Marshall 28th.
