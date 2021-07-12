Athletics legend Steve Cram excited by return of Kielder Marathon events

Participants in the 2019 event.

The full marathon, half marathon, 10K, run-bike-run duathlon and junior races were cancelled last year due to coronavirus.

But the events will return on October 2-3, organised by Events of the North, in partnership with Active Northumberland Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Northumberland County Council.

Labelled ‘Britain’s most beautiful’, the full marathon follows a route on Northumbrian Water land in Kielder Water and Forest Park, in the heart of Northumberland National Park.

Steve Cram, event founder and race director, said: “The last 18 months have been really tough for everyone and it’s very exciting that we’re finally able to put on a weekend of events at full capacity again.

"This is a big moment for so many, from event organisers like us and destinations such as Kielder, to members of the public whose physical and mental health has suffered, and charities and local good causes that have been unable to raise funds in the usual way.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the spectacular setting of Kielder Water and Forest Park. I think that this year’s event will feel even more special than in the past, if that is possible!”

Event organisers say all necessary measures will be in place so that everyone involved feels safe and can enjoy the complete Kielder Marathon experience.

Sir James Mackey, chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare, said: “The importance of exercise in supporting people’s physical and mental health and wellbeing has become even more clear over the past 15 months and the Kielder Marathon is part of the wider infrastructure of events and activities which all play a role in helping our communities to live happier, healthier and longer lives, while also supporting the local economy and attracting visitors to the area.”

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, added: “You don’t have to be a marathon runner to take part in the weekend of activities. There is a range of events from the 10K, to shorter junior runs, and a team run-bike-run event, as well as the half and full marathon - so taking part is achievable for so many more people.”

To book a place visit www.kieldermarathon.com