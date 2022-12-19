Instructor Phillippa Life and blue belt student Simrandeep Gill.

Instructor Phillippa Life and blue belt student Simrandeep Gill both competed in the sparring events and achieved first and third places respectively.

Phillippa achieved first place after winning the executive black belt heavyweight ladies free sparring event and Simran achieved third place in the junior girls pee-wee blue belt free sparring event.

This is Simran’s second successful competition. She also achieved third place in the Welsh championships earlier on in the year.

Another success of the club is the recent promotion of senior grade Chris Morris to 3rd Dan black belt.

Chris’ training has seen him prepare for sparring, floorwork, power tests and theory relative to his new grade.

He has been an excellent role model for the younger students, providing support and encouragement whilst also demonstrating a determined training ethic to achieve his new grade promotion.

The students are working towards their coloured belt gradings in December and also towards further competitions in 2023, including a World Championships in July.