Ashington karate students reselected for England squad

Dylan Gibson, Gemma Gibson and Denny Shy with Sensei Frank Brennan.

Dylan Gibson, Gemma Gibson and Denny Shy travelled down to Liverpool for the selections, which were conducted by Karate Union of Great Britain (KUGB) Chairman and Squad Instructor Sensei Frank Brennan, 8th Dan.

The first selection to take place was the Kumite (fighting) Squad selection on 30th January, where Gemma Gibson was reselected for her ninth consecutive year. The following weekend, Kata (set forms) Squad selections took place on 5th February, where Dylan Gibson was selected for his 11th consecutive year, Gemma Gibson was selected for her fourth year and Denny Shy was selected for his fourth consecutive year.

As part of the squad, the trio will attend regular squad training in Liverpool with Sensei Brennan to work towards the year’s competitions, including two Grand Slams, where they will represent the England Team.

Senior club instructor Sensei Jill Kelly, 6th Dan said : “I was pleased to see my squad members reselected this year, particularly surrounding the difficulty regarding training and travelling over the last two years. Congratulations to all!”

A couple of weeks after selections, the trio represented England at the KUGB Grand Slam in Grantham, against competitors from the other UK Nations. All three placed in every event they entered in. Gemma won the Senior Female Kata, and placed third in the Senior Female Kumite. Denny won the Junior Male Kata, and Dylan placed third in the Senior Male Kata.

Sensei Jill Kelly said: "Great results for our squad members at the Grand Slam in Grantham. Three competitors all through to the finals - we must be doing something right at Ashington!"

Ashington Karate Club, taught by Sensei Jill Kelly, 6th Dan and Sensei Trish Bruce, 6th Dan, train at Ashington Leisure Centre on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. For further information, contact Sensei Jill Kelly on 07930324556.