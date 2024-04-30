Ashington karate club instructor Jill Kelly becomes the first woman in the KUGB to win a seventh Dan black belt in karate
Jill Kelly is celebrating after she received the prestigious award of 7th Dan black belt at the KUGB National Championships in Nottingham, becoming the only female in the KUGB to be awarded the high honour of 7th Dan black belt.
Ms Kelly said: “It was a wonderful day when I received my 7th Dan black belt certificate from Sensei Brennan of the Karate Union of Great Britain.
“The messages and tributes I have received from students past and present from all over the country have made me very proud, but were humbling at the same time.
“To be the first female to be awarded this honour in the 58 years of the KUGB’s history will hopefully be a great incentive to all our girls and lady kareteka who make up 50 per cent of our membership.”
Sensei Jill began training in 1985 and has coached many regional, national and international students during her time as a leading karateka, including coaching several world and European champions.
As a karate club instructor, Sensei Jill has dedicated her time to supporting families and individuals, by welcoming them into the inclusive, supportive karate family that she has helped to create over several decades.
She continues to devote her time to the development of students as they embark on their karate journey.
Ashington Shotokan Karate is based at Ashington Leisure Centre.
