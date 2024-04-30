Jill Kelly receives her award from Sensei Brennan.

Jill Kelly is celebrating after she received the prestigious award of 7th Dan black belt at the KUGB National Championships in Nottingham, becoming the only female in the KUGB to be awarded the high honour of 7th Dan black belt.

Ms Kelly said: “It was a wonderful day when I received my 7th Dan black belt certificate from Sensei Brennan of the Karate Union of Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The messages and tributes I have received from students past and present from all over the country have made me very proud, but were humbling at the same time.

“To be the first female to be awarded this honour in the 58 years of the KUGB’s history will hopefully be a great incentive to all our girls and lady kareteka who make up 50 per cent of our membership.”

Sensei Jill began training in 1985 and has coached many regional, national and international students during her time as a leading karateka, including coaching several world and European champions.

As a karate club instructor, Sensei Jill has dedicated her time to supporting families and individuals, by welcoming them into the inclusive, supportive karate family that she has helped to create over several decades.

She continues to devote her time to the development of students as they embark on their karate journey.