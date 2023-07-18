Members of the Hirsties taking part in the Fell 'Em Doon Five Miler. Picture: Ashington Hirst Running Club

The weather didn’t deter the hardy 130 souls who took part, including a large turnout of ‘Hirsties’ in their purple and gold, who were joined by a strong contingent of their near neighbours Blyth Running Club, as well those from Newcastle and beyond.

The usual Northern grit and humour about having forgotten “snorkels and flippers” were heard before the starter gave the off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woodland paths were like a river in places, but all competitors took it in their stride, encouraged along the route by AHRC marshals, who are owed huge thank you, as they were standing in the torrential rain for well over an hour.

More encouragement was to be found in the form of ‘Freddy Runs’, who was taking a video of route.

His enthusiasm was welcomed by everyone he saw and passed along the way.

The first male runner home was Michael Stott (Blyth RC), in 29.07, followed by James Dixon (Morpeth Harriers) with a time of 30.46, closely followed by fellow Harrier Colin Archer at 31.20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hirstie one-two went to Jimmy Wilson (37.55) and Martin Murray (38.04), with a new AHRC record for male veteran 60 being set by Stephen Land at 39.55. This was swiftly followed by Wilf Hutchinson breaking the male veteran 65 with an impressive 44.44.

The ladies’ contest was won by Sarah Kerr (Claremont Road Runners) in 32.32, with a Blyth one-two of Kandis Watson (36.39) and Leanne Heron (38.00) taking the prizes also.

First lady Hirstie home was Julie Chesney in 42.55, followed in with a club record 43.32 for female senior, Lily Alexandra Scott.

All who ran showed true grit in very testing conditions.

Next up for the Hirsties are the club relays, giving everyone in the club the chance to compete against each other, followed by the open Festive 5k later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full race results for the Fell ‘Em Doon five miler can be found at racebest.com Fell ‘Em Doon 5 Miler.