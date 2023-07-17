'Hirsties' take part in the Fell 'Em Doon event in the pouring rain. Picture: Ashington Hirst Running Club

The weather didn’t deter the hardy 130 souls who took part, including a large turnout of ‘Hirsties’ in their purple and gold, who were joined by a strong contingent of their near neighbours Blyth Running Club, as well those from Newcastle and beyond.

The woodland paths were like a river in places, but all competitors took it in their stride, encouraged along the route by AHRC marshals who are owed a huge thank you, as they were standing in the torrential rain for well over an hour.

More encouragement was to be found in the form of ‘Freddy Runs’, who was taking a video of the route. His enthusiasm was welcomed by everyone he saw and passed along the way.

The first male runner home was Michael Stott (Blyth RC), in 29.07, followed by James Dixon (Morpeth Harriers) with a time of 30.46, closely followed by fellow Harrier Colin Archer at 31.20.

A Hirstie one-two went to Jimmy Wilson (37.55) and Martin Murray (38.04), with a new AHRC record for male veteran being set by Stephen Land at 39.55.

The ladies’ contest was won by Sarah Kerr (Claremont Road Runners) in 32.32, with a Blyth one-two of Kandis Watson (36.39) and Leanne Heron (38.00) taking the prizes also.

First lady Hirstie home was Julie Chesney in 42.55.

All who ran showed true grit and determination in very testing conditions and all left with a smile and a Fell Em Doon race mug to make a warm cup of tea in, to enjoy with a cake from the ever-present stall, proceeds from which are donated to a local charity.

Next up for the Hirsties is its own club relays, giving everyone in the club the chance to compete against each other, followed by the open Festive 5k later in the year.

Full race results for the Fell ‘Em Doon five miler can be found at racebest.com