Ashington Hirst Running Club refuses to let event cancellation stop it raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association

The runners who took part in the charity event.

Every year, Ashington Hirst Running Club, the ‘Hirsties’, take part in the Gateshead Trail 10K race, held at Swalwell Rugby Club and taking in the scenic route along the Derwent Walk path.

This year’s event, due to take place on August 31, was unfortunately postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, but as so many of AHRC had entered the event and added it to their race calendar, the club decided to hold its own ‘Not the Gateshead Trail 10K’, on the same date.

The event took place around the QEII lake and Ashington Community Woodlands, where the annual FED races are held.

Almost 40 club members, plus guests from other clubs, took park on a warm sunny Saturday morning, to run the 10K and also raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, the charity nominated by the Gateshead Trail 10K team when the club contacted them to let them know they were holding their own version of the event.

Medals are usually part of any running event and a club member, who is also a member of the North East Marathon Club, made some unique medals for all the participants to commemorate the run.

The medals were very well received, as was the £235 raised on the day for the MNDA cause, which is also a charity close to AHRC’s hearts and one they were pleased and proud to have supported on behalf of the Gateshead Trail 10K.