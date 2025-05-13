Ashington Hirst Running Club members remember fallen heroes with special VE Day ceremony

Ashington Hirst Running Club members at the war memorial.

Ashington Hirst Running Club’s usual Thursday training night changed slightly on May 8 as club members wished to pay their respects and commemorate VE Day.

More than 100 club members donned their purple and gold club colours and set off as normal from their base at Ashington JW Rugby Club on their routes around the town.

However, instead of finishing their training runs at the rugby club, all the groups met at the town’s war memorial behind Station Road.

One of the club’s members had kindly asked their husband, Neil, who pipes for Morpeth Pipe Band, to play at the ceremony and as club members assembled at the memorial, a lament played out over the still, sunny evening, followed by club members observing two minutes’ silence in memory of and with gratitude to those who sacrificed so much.

To complete the commemoration, Neil then played Amazing Grace to bring the event to a close with a fitting tribute.

As a club firmly rooted in its local community, it felt only right that it should mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and express the gratitude of all its members on the occasion.