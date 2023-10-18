Ashington driver wins final race to wrap up third place in the Italian GT Endurance Championship

A Imperiale Racing pitstop during the race at Vallelunga .Picture: Mattia Negrini/Italian GT Championship

The win at Vallelunga came in the same week as Middleton celebrated his 24th birthday and saw the team return to the podium after a couple of disappointing runs. It also saw Middleton and his driving partners, Raul Guzman and Kevin Gilardoni, finish third in the championship in their Lamborghini Huracan, just one point off second place. The championship was won by the Ferrari 488 of Scuderia Baldini.

Middleton will now return to Britain to race for Raceway Motorsport in the final round of the British GT4 Championship, which takes place at Donington Park this weekend.

He said: “It’s fantastic to have won the final race of the season, you always want to go into the winter on a high so I’m delighted we came away from Vallelunga on the top step and wrapped up third in the championship.

