News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

Ashington driver wins final race to wrap up third place in the Italian GT Endurance Championship

Ashington-based motor racer Stuart Middleton claimed victory in the final race of the Italian GT Endurance Championship on Sunday with his Imperiale Racing team-mates.
By Janet Bew
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
A Imperiale Racing pitstop during the race at Vallelunga .Picture: Mattia Negrini/Italian GT ChampionshipA Imperiale Racing pitstop during the race at Vallelunga .Picture: Mattia Negrini/Italian GT Championship
A Imperiale Racing pitstop during the race at Vallelunga .Picture: Mattia Negrini/Italian GT Championship

The win at Vallelunga came in the same week as Middleton celebrated his 24th birthday and saw the team return to the podium after a couple of disappointing runs. It also saw Middleton and his driving partners, Raul Guzman and Kevin Gilardoni, finish third in the championship in their Lamborghini Huracan, just one point off second place. The championship was won by the Ferrari 488 of Scuderia Baldini.

Middleton will now return to Britain to race for Raceway Motorsport in the final round of the British GT4 Championship, which takes place at Donington Park this weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It’s fantastic to have won the final race of the season, you always want to go into the winter on a high so I’m delighted we came away from Vallelunga on the top step and wrapped up third in the championship.

Most Popular

“We’d set our sights on challenging for the title this year, it wasn’t to be with a fair bit of bad luck along the way, but I’ve enjoyed teaming with Raul and Kevin and we’ve all worked well.“The Ferrari has been so quick this year, it’s been hard to mount the challenge we wanted against it, but we’ve shown what we’re capable of and the Imperiale guys have done a fantastic job. At this stage we’ve no idea what 2024 will bring, for now I’m looking ahead to Donington this weekend in British GT where I hope we can have a strong finish and maybe pick up some more trophies.”

Related topics:Stuart MiddletonAshingtonFerrariBritain