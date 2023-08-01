News you can trust since 1854
Ashington boxer retains title

Ashington-born boxer Josh Johnstone successfully defended his super welterweight belt for a second time when he defeated the very experienced Kyle Todd at the Lancastrian Suite, Gateshead.
By Brian Bennett
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 13:05 BST
The duration of the fight was six by two minutes rounds. Josh started to work on his opponent – based at the Millennium Mixed Martial Arts club in Blyth - upping the pace with good combinations in rounds three, four and five and the result was a unanimous decision for Johnstone.

Johnstone from Wansbeck Warriors, is unbeaten in five years winning 19 out of 21 bouts the only defeats coming against two North ex pro boxers on points.

Earlier in the evening, JJ Sexton made his debut for the Warriors. His opponent was Matt Earl from the MTK club.

“We gave away weight, height and experience whilst Earl stood 6ft 4ins tall and had won his two previous fights with stoppages,” said Wansbeck coach Alan Buller.

A hard fought three by two minute rounds contest ensued before Earl’s hand was raised:

“We knew it was going to be close - maybe a split decision - with one point deciding the fight,” added Buller, “JJ did everything that was asked of him and was pipped at the post but a return fight will be arranged in the near future.”

