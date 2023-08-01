Boxing.

The duration of the fight was six by two minutes rounds. Josh started to work on his opponent – based at the Millennium Mixed Martial Arts club in Blyth - upping the pace with good combinations in rounds three, four and five and the result was a unanimous decision for Johnstone.

Johnstone from Wansbeck Warriors, is unbeaten in five years winning 19 out of 21 bouts the only defeats coming against two North ex pro boxers on points.

Earlier in the evening, JJ Sexton made his debut for the Warriors. His opponent was Matt Earl from the MTK club.

“We gave away weight, height and experience whilst Earl stood 6ft 4ins tall and had won his two previous fights with stoppages,” said Wansbeck coach Alan Buller.

A hard fought three by two minute rounds contest ensued before Earl’s hand was raised: