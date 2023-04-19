Ashington boxer Josh Johnstone. Picture: Josh Johnstone

Johnstone was making his first defence of his title over the Easter weekend.

His opponent was Kaine Elgie, who has fought more than 60 times as an amateur and several times in white collar bouts.

This was Elgie’s last fight as an amateur before he turned professional.

He proved to be a very worthy opponent during the contest, which was scheduled for five rounds,

Johnstone had had a rest period out of the ring and had just seven weeks’ notice to lose 10 kilos, which he achieved, going into the fight at 67.9kg.

The fight lived up to expectations, with neither boxer taking a backwards step from start to finish.

Josh sustained a cut after a clash of heads in the fourth round, but the fight went the distance.

The judges gave the verdict to Johnstone by four rounds to one.

“After training hard and dieting, Josh looked in fine shape,” commented Warriors coach Alan Buller afterwards.

“It was a good old fight and an unambiguous decision.

“Josh is a credit to the team, whilst we wish Kaine a good future.”

He continued: “After 18 white collar fights, Josh has won 16 (10 stopped) whilst the two defeats have come against Chrissy Bennett and Dougie Curren – two well-known pros in the game.”