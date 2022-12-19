Archie Freeman, who is making the switch to Shielfield Park as a Bullet in 2023.

Archie Freeman joins new captain Greg Blair as the first two riders named in a reshaped Bullets’ side, the 18-year-old switching from Belle Vue where he enjoyed a successful 2022 campaign, narrowly missing qualifying for the end of season play-offs.

Born within earshot of Newcastle's famous Brough Park stadium, Archie took his first rides around a track which has honed the talents of four World Champions over the years – Ivan Mauger, Ole Olsen, Anders Michanek and Nicki Pedersen – and was a mascot, Northern Junior League, National Development League and Championship rider for his home city club, which folded due to financial difficulties earlier this year.

He has also ridden for Armadale in the NDL and was very much on the radar of the Berwick management as they built a side for their third season in speedway’s development league. Freeman has also appeared for Berwick’s academy team and at the club’s training track based at Duns.

Bullets’ coach Kevin Little – himself a former Brough Park favourite – said: “Archie is an exciting and talented young man on a speedway bike and he has invaluable experience at this level despite his tender age.