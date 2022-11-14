Basketball

This is the fifth year the competition has been held, with the previous two being cancelled due to Covid-19.

Whytrig Middle School has won all four of the previous competitions, so a fifth win was the aim!

Both Whytrig teams (A and B) played seven round-robin games against schools including Seaton Sluice Middle School, Eastlea Primary School and Northburn Primary School and only lost one of the 14 games played across the format, which was the ‘in-house derby’ game between the two Whytrig teams, which Whytrig A won 1-0.

As a resu;lt, Whytrig A and B teams finished first and second out of the eight teams entered, which meant that it was again an all Whytrig affair in the final and the trophy was once again on its way back to Elsdon Avenue.

In a closely fought seven minute game in front of approximately 2,500 spectators, it was the Whytrig B team who were victorious 3-0 in the final, played in excellent spirits on the full court of the Newcastle Eagles.