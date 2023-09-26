Angling writer is impressed with new range of fishing rods by manufacturer Hardy
I chose the nine-foot six-inch six-weight to try outside. I’ve got the same size and rating rod in the Hardy Ultralight range so I thought it would be easier to compare.
The first obvious thing was the new rod was lighter, my Ultralight is 100g, this new Marksman is only 88g! The rings seem smaller and it feels different in the hand.
How does it cast? Like a dream. Hauling the fly line felt smooth, and the distance achieved, with little effort, was impressive. I can only imagine what can be achieved with the longer, heavier-rated rods.
The Federation beats on the Coquet had eight salmon this week, all around the nine pound mark. Several sea trout were also caught, the best seven-and-a-half pounds.
Thrunton reports their best bag was 16 fish, with successful patterns being Dawsons Olive, Bloodworms and Daddies. Chatton reports a similar size best bag where the angler fished a Hot Head Damsel quite deep. Other patterns at Chatton that attracted the trout were Bunny Leeches and Cormorants.
I’ve fished the Coquet this week for trout and had lots of fun. The eight- and nine-inch wild brown trout give a good fight when using light tackle and tippets.
The river brown trout season comes to an end this Saturday evening. Only another month for the salmon fishing on our English rivers, with the Tweed and its tributaries salmon fishing until the end of November.