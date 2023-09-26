The fishing season for river brown trout ends on Saturday evening. Picture: Bob Smith

I chose the nine-foot six-inch six-weight to try outside. I’ve got the same size and rating rod in the Hardy Ultralight range so I thought it would be easier to compare.

The first obvious thing was the new rod was lighter, my Ultralight is 100g, this new Marksman is only 88g! The rings seem smaller and it feels different in the hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does it cast? Like a dream. Hauling the fly line felt smooth, and the distance achieved, with little effort, was impressive. I can only imagine what can be achieved with the longer, heavier-rated rods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Federation beats on the Coquet had eight salmon this week, all around the nine pound mark. Several sea trout were also caught, the best seven-and-a-half pounds.

Thrunton reports their best bag was 16 fish, with successful patterns being Dawsons Olive, Bloodworms and Daddies. Chatton reports a similar size best bag where the angler fished a Hot Head Damsel quite deep. Other patterns at Chatton that attracted the trout were Bunny Leeches and Cormorants.

I’ve fished the Coquet this week for trout and had lots of fun. The eight- and nine-inch wild brown trout give a good fight when using light tackle and tippets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad