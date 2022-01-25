Angling - There’s no feeling like getting out on the water

My first trout of 2022.

Having had a little medical problem I have not been able to drive. The saying is, you never know what something means to you until you have not got it. How life is different without the car. Anyway, the anticipation of fishing last week gave me a great lift for my spirits.

I checked all the tackle, flies, fly vest and the multitude of accessories I carry with me. Off to bed early, only to be awake at 3.15 am. I could only put it down to the excitement of going fishing.

The lakes at Chatton had a perfect ripple, but any skin exposed to that breeze was rather cool. I began with a Pheasant Tail Nymph off the dam wall of Chatton Lake. I stayed there 20 minutes but attracted no attention from the fish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I moved to the east arm and changed my fly to a black Buzzer. The guy 40 yards away hooked and netted a Rainbow. Another angler was fishing from the rocky point and he said that he had six and missed a couple. He was using an egg fly suspended below a float/ indicator.

I walked up to Dunnydeer Lake, still casting the Black Buzzer. After about ten minutes my line tightened and I played a nice Rainbow Trout, that jumped twice, to the net. It was quickly released , and I was satisfied now that I had caught something. I tried another spot on Dunnydeer, but the Buzzer attracted no attention.

I moved back to Chatton Lake and began fishing the middle arm. Second cast another Rainbow took the Buzzer and I had a hard time trying to keep it out of the weed right at the top of the arm. However I got it to the net and released it. I tried fishing the rest of the arm but nothing! I thought I would try a few casts up near the weeds and straight away, fish on!

Two hours fishing was enough during my recuperation, didn’t want to over do it. Other anglers at Chatton this past week have been catching to the high teens of fish. Successful flies have been Cormorants, Bloodworms, Black Buzzers, Bunnyleeches and Yellow Dancers.