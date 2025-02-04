Anglers try to net first spring salmon

Northumbrian Federation anglers are trying to catch the first salmon, now the season has started. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The 2025 salmon season is underway, writes Bob Smith.

Last Saturday saw about 15 Northumbrian Federation members fishing the first day on the Coquet at the White Post and the Gravels area.

The river remains low and the temperature has been cold for the first few days.

One rod caught a kelt, a salmon that has spawned and is making its way back to the sea. No fresh spring fish had been caught up to me writing this report.

Famous angler Simon Gawesworth opened the season on the Bywell beat of the Tyne and about 30 anglers watched his casting demonstration.

He later returned to the Rod and Tackle shop where numerous anglers arrived to listen to his advice on how to improve their trout and salmon fishing.

Other well-known anglers from Guide fishing tackle were there too, helping anglers on all aspects of fly fishing.

Still water fishing has not been easy as the wind has been cold.

Milder days have seen trout rising to dry flies at Thrunton, but most of the rainbows have been attracted to nymphs, fabs, Diawl Bachs and buzzers.

Finding the depth where the trout were was the crucial factor.

One day I had six fish in two hours, in the top 12 inches of water. The following day, using the same small patterns, I only had two takes. The first tightened my line but was not hooked, the second peeled yards of line from my reel and came off.

Hopefully next week will see the first Coquet spring salmon caught and returned. The successful Federation angler will receive the Coquet Trophy and a free permit for next season.