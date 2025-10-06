Anglers try their luck at inland fisheries such as Thrunton as river trout season ends

Anglers are tempting trout at inland fisheries.

Now that the river trout season has closed attendances at the still waters has increased, writes Bob Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the water temperatures dropping the trout are starting to feed and consequently catch returns are rising too.

Depending on the weather, I’ve seen a number of approaches being very successful. One rod was using a floating line and a single size 14 black buzzer. He was catching regularly at Thrunton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another angler was using a floating line and a Daddyhog on the top. He netted six fish in a short session.

One rod was using an intermediate line and a black lure to land a good number of trout.

An angler was using a floating line and was using a very slow figure-of-eight retrieve to catch a double figure bag on a black cormorant unweighted fly.

The storm last weekend didn’t materialise into the winds expected, although they were reasonable. The accompanying rain saw the Coquet rise about two to three feet. This will have pleased the salmon and sea trout anglers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One friend of mine managed eight sea trout, the best weighing five pounds.

I did hear of a 10lbs sea trout being caught on the Federation stretches recently too.

I expect the next few days will see some decent catches on our local rivers and still waters.