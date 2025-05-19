Anglers suffer as high pressure dominates weather

Trout like to gorge themselves on flies in the evening.

Picking your time to fish during the day is proving to be crucial at the moment, writes Bob Smith.

Generally speaking, with high pressure dominating the weather at the moment and the cool north wind, catches have been less.

The odd rod has still caught their limit, usually with some sort of sinking lines. However, evening sessions have proved fruitful, especially for the dry fly enthusiasts.

It’s usually a good time because insects are dying and the trout can get easy meals and gorge themselves.

When I was fishing at Langley Dam at the weekend it was quite warm and big mayflies were on the surface. They are beautiful insects to see flying and on the water.

Reading the Scottish Salmon and Sea Trout returns for 2024, I see it was the sixth lowest return for salmon, and the second ever lowest return for sea trout since records began.

In 2010 there were over 111,000 salmon caught, last year it was down to under 47,000. The sea trout data shows a steady decline since 1960. Alarming is an understatement.

Is it a similar story for the north east region – I wouldn’t be surprised.

Our rivers are still running very low so salmon anglers are not enjoying much sport. However, the Hardy event held by the Federation was well attended at Warkworth last Saturday.

Talking to some of the anglers who attended they said Andy Murray gave a superb casting demonstration and everyone was keen to offer advice and helpful hints to improve their fishing and techniques.