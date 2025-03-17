Anglers gather at Chatton fishery for the second heat in the Big One competition
Twenty keen anglers wanting to win the £3,000 first prize caught over 100 trout.
The competition was won by David Leeman with 11 fish. The other qualifiers were Ryan Matthews, Jed Armstrong, Jordan Firby, Owen Palmer and Darren Jacques.
The third heat will be held this Sunday at Thrunton Long Crag fishery.
Anyone interested in taking part in any of the future heats should contact Thrunton or Chatton fisheries.
As the weather warms up a little, the fishing on the still waters has been very good with large bags reported.
Anglers have been catching with all sorts of flies and tactics. Some of the successful flies this week have included, Eggs, Dries, Lures, Buzzers, CDCs, Minnows, Zonkers, Cormorants and Diawl Bachs.
I was catching mainly on dry flies which included Top Hats, F Flies, Griffith Gnats and a Daddy Longlegs.
The trout river season begins on Saturday.