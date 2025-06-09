Anglers catch salmon and sea trout on the River Coquet

Anglers have brought brown trout to the net fishing on the Coquet. Picture: Bob Smith

This last week has been a story of wind and rain, writes Bob Smith.

Unfortunately the rain had little effect on local rivers. The bottom end of the Coquet rose about an inch for a short while.

On the river recently, federation anglers have caught four salmon and a couple of sea trout. All the salmon were in the seven to nine pound bracket and both the sea trout were three pounds.

All the fish, except one salmon, were caught in the Warkworth area, with one coming to the net at High Park.

The salmon were tempted with spinners, while the sea trout were caught on the fly.

Also on federation stretches, anglers have been catching a number of brown trout, weighing about a pound.

The number of rods on the still waters has been down slightly, probably because of the gusty wind.

Those who ventured forth were generally rewarded with bags of more than 10.

Various small dark dry flies have worked well, especially CDCs. Daddy patterns and Sedgehog have tempted trout too.

Other patterns to try are Bloodworms and small Buzzers.