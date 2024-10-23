Anglers at Thrunton Long Crag brave atrocious conditions to support breast cancer charity
The rotunda included a beautiful nine pound trout. Lures tempted the majority of trout, they included Snake patterns, Bunny Leach and Dancers.
Thrunton Long Crag Fishery held their annual Breast Cancer Now charity competition on Sunday.
The wind was almost gale five and the rain was lashing down. Twenty brave rods ventured out to catch regularly.
John Pringle won the McEwan Blythe trophy with Gary Knox second and Peter McEwan third. Over £1,000 was raised on the day with still more to come in.
With all the heavy rain we’ve experienced the rivers have been well up and heavily coloured. Lots of water has now gone, but my local river is still running about 18 inches up and still carries colour. If no more rain comes the salmon anglers should have a good end to their season on our local rivers.
