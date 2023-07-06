Anglers are catching brown trout as the water temperatures drop. Picture: Bob Smith

The Federation waters have produced three salmon in the last week, the best about 15 pounds, I understand.

Although the Coquet has little water, the Federation water has produced four salmon and a few sea trout, too.

Three salmon were caught on the lower stretch of the river, with one in the Pauperhaugh area.

Other anglers on the Coquet have also had some brown trout up to a pound recently.

I was in Trout and Tackle this week and a member of a private club had been spinning in the morning and two salmon had snapped him within an hour of each other. He had been fishing between The Anglers Arms and Felton.

This last week has given us some rain and wind for a change. The temperatures of our still waters have started to drop, thankfully.

My friend Jimmy, from Etal, fished Thrunton Long Crag during the week and landed a cracking five-and-a-half pound brown trout.

This lovely fish was tempted with a small dry fly.

Thrunton anglers reported some decent bags of trout, with lots of fish taken on Buzzer, Beetle, Daddy and Emerger patters.

Chatton continues to develop the fishery and has recently constructed a new peg for anglers to fish Ross Lake.

Lots of rushes have been taken out and this has opened up a whole new area of the lake. Fish are high in the water at the moment and one angler recorded returning 13 fish in his four hour session.

I’ve been on the river this week and it is still running low and very clear. I was helping Rachel, the daughter of a friend, who had never fly fished before.

She was very keen and did well considering she was surrounded by lots of trees.

Ian also enjoyed his session. He has fished before and had a two fly set up. A beaded nymph on the point and a lighter spider pattern on the dropper.

Ian had four out on the point fly and another on the dropper in the first hour.

