Anglers are getting ready for the Big One competition at Chatton and Thrunton Long Crag

Thrunton Long Crag.

Sunday saw 16 anglers trying to qualify for the final England team trial at Thrunton Long Crag, writes Bob Smith.

James Stephenson, Tony Fox, Lee Wilkinson and Gareth Tilley qualified for the final fish-off.

The 2025 Big One competition, that has heats at Chatton and Thrunton, will be held on March 9, 16 and 23; April 6 and 13.

Qualifiers from each heat will fish the final over two days – at Chatton on April 26 then at Thrunton the following day.

The Kielder Pairs Competition will be held on April 26, May 24 and June 22, with the final being fished on July 5.

A week on Saturday sees the start of this year’s salmon season. It will be good to see anglers back on our local rivers, particularly the Coquet, Tyne, Tweed and Whiteadder.

Catching the first spring salmon, or any spring salmon, is always a thrill and high on the wish list of every salmon angler.