Angler bags cup after netting first fly-caught salmon on Northumbrian Anglers Federation stretch of Coquet

Brown trout are providing good sport.

With the recent rain the local rivers have had several welcome lifts, writes Bob Smith.

Nothing substantial but it has improved the sport, especially for the salmon and sea trout anglers.

Brian Peutherer caught the first fly-caught salmon on the Northumbrian Anglers Federation waters of the Coquet this week.

He will receive the Federation Shield for his success. The salmon weighed eight pounds seven ounces and came from the Felton area.

I understand the second fly-caught salmon was caught about an hour later from High Park.

According to the head bailiff, five salmon and 10 sea trout have been caught recently from the Coquet Federation beats.

I saw a lovely sea trout above Pauperhaugh while fishing last week.

The brown trout, up to a pound, have produced good sport on light tackle. Wet flies such as Black Pennell, Butcher, Peter Ross, and lightly weighted nymphs have all caught this week.

Olly Sim, a 12-year-old who has just started fly fishing, won the Federation/Greys free prize draw from the recent open weekend, winning a 10ft, seven weight Greys rod, matching reel and fly line.