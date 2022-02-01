Andrews claims a treble at Ratcheugh point to point

Action from the flat race at Alnwick Races on Sunday.

Andrews, who is the top female rider in point to point with over 300 winners, added another three to her tally with a treble in the Percy Meet at Ratcheugh, but missed out on a quadruple when she fell, leading at the last fence, in her second race of the afternoon.

Andrews had guided hot favourite Kalabaloo to his fifth Ratcheugh win in the opening Conditions Race, winning by a comfortable margin.

In the Ladies’ Open Race, she was well placed on Latenightpass to make it a quickfire double, leading as she jumped the last. But her ride twisted and fell, leaving Red Indian, under Miss A Stevens, to gallop home for the win.

Both horse and rider walked away unscathed from the fall.

Third race on the card was the Men’s Open and here there was another exciting finish with Monbec Chit Chat under C Furness just getting the edge over John Dawson on Cuneo by a head.

A limping Andrews returned to the saddle for the Restricted Race on Latenightfumble, and after a conservative first lap she worked her way through the field, jumping clear at the last and going on for the win ahead of Dawson on Teescomponents Boy, who just got there ahead of Miss L Cooper on Buzzkillbob.

And just half an hour later, Andrews was back in the winners’ enclosure to complete her hat-trick on Arctic Oscar, beating Furness on Courting Flow in a close-run race to the line.

The concluding Flat Race attracted the biggest entry of the day with nine runners.

The field stayed close throughout the 2-mile distance and there were five still in the chase at the run for the line with Lyall Hodgins on Bray Dale just getting the nod over stablemate Top Cloud.

The meeting was the third of four point to points to be held at Alnwick this season. The final meet on the calendar is the College Valley and North Northumberland on Sunday, February 27, with the first race off at 1pm.