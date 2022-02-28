Amble kickboxers star at English Championships

Sharon Crisp, Keowen Eaton and George Wardle, who won seven medals at the WKO English Championships.

The trio acquitted themselves well and they returned with a maul of medals which included four gold and three silver.

For a team with less than four years combined experience in total this represented a great achievement.

First up was Sharon Crisp in her first ever competitive event.

Sharon made it to the finals in both Low Kick and K1 and came up against two very experience opponents, returning with two silver medals.

Next up was young George Wardle who had to have four fights in a row. First was boxing and after a close fight George come away with a gold medal.

He then moved on to a a continuous kickboxing bout in which he totally out-skilled his opponent to win another gold.

George then went straight into a K1 bout where his speed and skill totally outclassed his opponent getting him to another final.

The final went the distance and George lost on a very narrow split decision, taking a silver.

At only 14 years-old and with less than nine months training experience behind him, he returned with two gold and one silver and is fast becoming a rising star.

Stepping up next for the club was 16 year-old Keowen Eaton, who with only two years training at Hybrid Kickboxing Amble managed to reach two straight finals.

First up was a boxing bout against a very strong opponent where Keowen's speed saw him rack up the points on the score cards to take gold.

In his K1 final Keowen came across a very strong and experienced opponent and this was a much closer bout, but using his skill and speed he took another gold medal.

He now has an enviable record which now stands at 5-0.

A spokesman for the club said: “To win seven medals, four of them gold, was a tremendous achievement.

"This just goes to prove what can be achieved by a small local club operating in Amble which caters for stuidents of all ages.