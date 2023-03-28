Following last year’s successful open days, Amble Bowling Club is holding two more open days on its outdoor green in High Street.

These will take place on Saturday, April 15, and Saturday, April 22, for anyone interested in giving lawn bowls a try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events will run from 1pm to 4pm on both days, weather permitting, and are open to anyone of any age

It doesn’t matter if you have never played the game before, are a novice or a more experienced player, everyone will be welcome.

Tuition will be given during the open days and equipment provided, but people are asked to wear flat shoes or trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amble Bowling Club prides itself on being a very friendly club with players of all standards, from beginner to county level.

New members are made to feel very welcome, and lawn bowling is good fun and a perfect way to make new friends.

The club holds matches throughout the season, which runs between April and September.

Matches range from casual rollups with other club members, to friendlies with other local clubs and internal club competitions, as well as competing in the local Northumberland leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad