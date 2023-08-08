Richard Bewell on his bike during the event. Picture: Alnwick Triathlon Club

Richard Bewell took first place and the gold medal in his age group in the standard distance race and club chair Denise Drummond took third place and bronze medal over the same distance.

The standard distance race consists of a 1,500m open-water swim, a 40km cycle and a 10km run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bewell is 60 and went up an age group this year so was racing in 60 to 64 age group.

He was British champion in 2019 and took the silver medal in 2021, and was hoping to be in the medals again this time round. It was a really hard fought win, with Bewell being four minutes behind the leader when he began the final leg, the 10km run.

he manged to pull back the deficit and overtook the leader in the finishing straight.

Drummond was racing in the 55 to 59 age group.

A spokesman for the club said: “The sea swim was, Denise said, ‘brutal’, which suited her as she was second out of the water in her age group.

“She was delighted to win bronze, which she said she was not expecting – although it came as no surprise to her supporters from Alnwick, who were out in force.”