Alnwick triathlete Millie enjoys a successful season

Millie Breese, competing in an England vest.

Millie is currently first Youth B athlete in the British Triathlon Super Series which provides up-and-coming athletes the chance to compete against other high performing athletes in competitive races on a regular basis in both Triathlon and aquathlon formats.

The season started in April with the performance assessment weekend. This is a pool swim followed the next day by a pursuit bike/run. Millie was 2nd overall and 1st youth B.

In May Llanelli was the venue for a super sprint event that should have been the trails for the Euro Youth Olympics. However, due to venue changes and difficulties with providing a safe bike course, Triathlon had to be removed from the Youth Olympic programme. Millie again was 2nd overall and 1st youth B again scoring maximum points in the super series youth B rankings.

Millie also competed in the local Druridge Bay Sprint Triathlon where she was first junior and first female overall.

Early June Millie raced a 1-mile swim in Ullswater coming in second female at 20:50, setting a new PB by nearly two minutes.

Next Millie headed up to Lochore Meadows Country Park in Scotland for the Super Series Aquathon North, where she gained a 1st, 2nd and a 3rd, finishing second overall in the youth B category.

Even on holiday Millie was competing in a sprint Tri in Roth, Germany as part of the Ironman Challenge Roth weekend. Millie came first overall in the youth race including the boys!

Next up was Mallory Park Racing Circuit for another Super series event where she qualified for the European Youth Championships in La Baule, France, which are being held this month.

Finally, in August, it was onto the Grand Final in Sunderland for another Sprint distance Tri, racing up with the junior and seniors this time.