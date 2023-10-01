News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Tri member adds to his gold medal collection with win at World Triathlon Championships in Spain

Four members of Alnwick Triathlon Club have taken part in age group events at the World Triathlon Championships in Pontevedra, Spain.
By Ian Atherton
Published 1st Oct 2023, 21:18 BST- 1 min read
Steve Carragher stormed to gold in the World Triathlon Championships. Picture: Alnwick Tri ClubSteve Carragher stormed to gold in the World Triathlon Championships. Picture: Alnwick Tri Club
Taking the gold medal in his age group in the World Super Sprint Championship race, which consists of a 300m swim, 6.5km bike and 1.6km run, was Steve Carragher, who completed the course in a blistering 24 minutes 54 seconds. Chris Calvert also competed, finishing 17th in his age group.

Carragher’s win follows his first place in his age group at the Triathlon England Aquathlon Championships at the end of August.

Three Alnwick athletes also raced in the World Triathlon Standard Aquabike Championship, which comprises a 1,500m swim and 40km bike ride. Fastest of the three was Frances Wilde, who finished eighth in her age group, followed by Chris Calvert – back in action for the second time that weekend – finishing just six seconds behind Wilde and placed 20th in his age group, with Tania Conway finishing 11th in her age group.

