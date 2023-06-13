News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Tri Club members compete in European Sprint Triathlon Championships

Athletes from Alnwick Tri Club have been putting in the miles competing in various championships.
By Janet Bew
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Steve Carragher of Alnwick Tri on the top step of the podium after his win in the European Sprint Triathlon Championships in Madrid. Picture: Alnwick TriSteve Carragher of Alnwick Tri on the top step of the podium after his win in the European Sprint Triathlon Championships in Madrid. Picture: Alnwick Tri
Steve Carragher of Alnwick Tri on the top step of the podium after his win in the European Sprint Triathlon Championships in Madrid. Picture: Alnwick Tri

Three athletes from the club competed in the European Sprint Triathlon Championships in Madrid.

Following his fifth place in the aquathlon at the World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Ibiza in May, Steve Carragher won the gold medal in his age group in Madrid.

Tania Conway was 16th and Tracey Sample 20th in their age group.

Sample also raced at the World Championship in Ibiza in the Cross-Triathlon in which the running and cycling are off-road.

At the Northumberland Festival of Sport, which was held at Druridge Bay Country Park, Millie Breese won the 1500m swim in 20 minutes 12 seconds and Gil Owens was first in her age group, finishing in 27 minutes.

In the 3000m swim, Denise Drummond won her age group, finishing the swim in 51 minutes, Steve Rank, who was fifth in his age group, and Lisa Williams, fourth in her age group, finished in an hour.

