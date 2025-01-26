Alnwick Town boss boxing clever for mental health charity

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 09:56 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 11:21 BST
Richie Latimer will don the gloves for charity Mind.Richie Latimer will don the gloves for charity Mind.
Richie Latimer will don the gloves for charity Mind.
Alnwick Town manager Richard Latimer hopes to deal and blow to mental health issues when steps into the ring for charity Mind.

Latimer has a fundraising bout in the UWCB (Ultra White-Collar Boxing) event at the Lancastrian Suite in Dunston on the 29 March.

Mind is a charity that means a lot to me. More and more families are experiencing mental health issues every day,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who would like to back Latimer can do so via his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/richard-latimer-1736111545873

He has already chalked up over £700 in donations from more than 50 generous supporters.

Mind is a mental health charity working across England & Wales.

Related topics:MindEngland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice