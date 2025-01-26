Alnwick Town boss boxing clever for mental health charity
Alnwick Town manager Richard Latimer hopes to deal and blow to mental health issues when steps into the ring for charity Mind.
Latimer has a fundraising bout in the UWCB (Ultra White-Collar Boxing) event at the Lancastrian Suite in Dunston on the 29 March.
“Mind is a charity that means a lot to me. More and more families are experiencing mental health issues every day,” he said.
Anyone who would like to back Latimer can do so via his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/richard-latimer-1736111545873
He has already chalked up over £700 in donations from more than 50 generous supporters.
Mind is a mental health charity working across England & Wales.