Some of the Alnwick Dolphions at the North East Short Course Championships in Sheffield.

The championships, which were held at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre at Sheffield in Yorkshire, take in the best swimmers from Northumberland, Durham, Tyne and Wear and Yorkshire.

It is one of the strongest regions in England with many swimmers from the North East taking medals at the English National Championships, and all competitors had to achieve a qualifying standard in each discipline.

The Alnwick Dolphins’ swimmers who competed had a fantastic weekend with many personal best times being set, with several achieving top ten finishes and club records in their respective classes.

There were truly stunning performances from Megan Park, aged 16 years, who broke a minute for the first time in the 100m freestyle with a time of 59.46 seconds (placing her 11th) and from Ben Fish, aged 17, who went under 30 seconds for the first time in the 50m backstroke with a time of 29.50 seconds.

Of the other competitors, Ed Brown (16) came ninth in the final of the 200m freestyle (1.59.18); Andrew Batley (11) placed sixth in the 100m individual medley (1.24.25); Harriet Oldfield (13) was sixth in the 50m breaststroke (36.8); Sandy Brown (12) was sixh in the 100m individual medley (1.14.59); Gregor Batley placed 16th in the open category in the 200m butterfly (2.16.01); Tom Robinson (13) swam 33.71 for 50m backstroke and Conor Carolan (14) was 11th in the 50m freestyle (26.25).

Qualifiers included Danny Patience, Andrew Batley, Emilia Waugh, Emma Owen, Mary-Anne Owen, Finn Orr, Ella Wynne, Felicity Oliva, Harriet Oldfield, Oscar Redpath, Tom Robinson, Sandy Brown, Conor Carolan, Ed Brown, Megan Park, Tiff Jones, Hannah Johnston, Ben Fish, Gregor Batley and Ollie Thew.

The Dolphins are based at the Willowburn Sports Centre in Alnwick and coach swimmers as young as seven.