Alnwick swimmers in NE Championships

It is a huge achievement for swimmers to qualify for this event and this year the Alnwick Dolphins club had 15 qualifiers at the meet. Oliver Thew, Ben Fish, Mark Carolan, Gregor Batley, Hannah Johnston and Megan Park swam in the Open Competition and Alfie Barr, Conor Carolan, Leif Davies, Harriet Oldfield and Zara Hately swam in the Age Group Competition.