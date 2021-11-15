Alnwick swimmers in NE Championships
Last weekend (November 6/7) saw 11 swimmers from Alnwick Dolphins compete in the North East Regional Swimming Championships at Ponds Forge Swimming Pool in Sheffield.
It is a huge achievement for swimmers to qualify for this event and this year the Alnwick Dolphins club had 15 qualifiers at the meet. Oliver Thew, Ben Fish, Mark Carolan, Gregor Batley, Hannah Johnston and Megan Park swam in the Open Competition and Alfie Barr, Conor Carolan, Leif Davies, Harriet Oldfield and Zara Hately swam in the Age Group Competition.
There were many great swims including Harriet Oldfield: 11th 50m breaststroke (38.98), 23rd 200m backstroke (2.48.30), 24th 200m breaststroke (3.09.93), 18th 100m breaststroke (1.25.60), 11th 50m butterfly (33.14). Zara Hately: 27th 100m individual medley (1.30.41).Conor Carolan: 18th 50m backstroke (33.91). Alfie Barr: 19th 50m backstroke (31.89), 14th 200m backstroke (2.31.98). Leif Davies: 18th 50m freestyle (34.19), 18th 50m butterfly (38.56). Gregor Batley: 26th 200m butterfly (2.20.36)