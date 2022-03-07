Alnwick stages final XC League meet of season

Alnwick Harriers men at the final NE Cross Country League meet at Alnwick on Sunday.

The 10-race programme opened with a ‘Try Cross-Country’ for under-11s over a distance of around 1,500 metres with the senior men’s six-mile contest bringing proceedings to a close.

Over 1,200 competitors were in action over the 10 events, many admitting afterwards the course was the toughest but best of the campaign and will certainly return next year.

In the Senior Men, Alnwick were facing relegation so it was vital that they put in a good performance. Unfortunately, despite the valiant efforts of all 12 runners, it was not enough to keep the team in Division 2.

The first counter home for the club was Jim Allan who had a superb run coming in 8th overall with a time of 42:43. Second counter was Rob Andrew who came from the medium pack with a time of 47:09. The other counters, in order, were Graham Syers 47:47; Edward Harrison 48:16; John Archer 48:51 and Nick Biggers 49:47. The other team members to finish, in order, were Steve Patterson 50:43; Mike Telfer 51:49; Steve Cowell 52:49, Tony Jackson 53:48 and bringing up the rear, Dave Hindmarsh 67:36. Unfortunately Graham Simpson had to pull out on the second lap, so did not finish.

Six Senior Women turned out to run for Alnwick Harriers, with several team members unfortunately unable to run due to injury or other commitments.

Alice Tetley-Paul was the first Harrier home, running from the slow pack and finishing in a time of 36.06. Jo Powell followed not long after, running from the medium pack in 37.26 (35.06 actual time). The final two counters were reliable slow packers Karen Mather in 39:24 and Jennifer Knight in 41.54. Supporting team members were Emma McGee, who finished in 43.23 on her first appearance this season, and stalwart Linda Patterson, who finished in 47.56.