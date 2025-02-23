Alnwick slip to narrow rugby defeat

Alnwick RFC are back on the road this weekend when they travel to Driffield.

The blue and gold went down to a narrow 31-28 defeat at Cleckheaton last Saturday in a game with a delayed kick-off due to travel disruption.

“The day started less than ideal with the bus arriving 45 minutes late then breaking down outside of Leeds. I’m sure getting changed and strapped on the hard shoulder of the A1 was an interesting experience for everyone. However, this isn’t a group that makes excuses,” said player coach Michael van Vuuren.

Alnwick led 21-14 at the break but the hosts pushed on in the second half to move them level on 53 points.

“We started well, but slipped back into old habits of inaccuracy and poor discipline. I am proud of the group’s resilience and the never say die attitude,” he added.

The sides occupy fifth and sixth spots in the table.

Ninth-placed Driffield have only lost twice at Kelleythorpe so far this season but were beaten 28-3 at Greensfield back in November when Alnwick set off on a six-match winning run.

Experienced former Newcastle Falcon van Vuuren has been appearing regularly for the side in Regional One North East as they have steadily moved up the table with some outstanding performances.

“We will continue to work hard and find ways to improve the players and ensure we continue to grow as a group,” said the gaffer, who has been greatly impressed with the graft put in by coach Ali Hogg and the squad since taking charge last summer.

“Driffield is a tough opponent, and we will need to be at our best to get a result.”