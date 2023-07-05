Leila Thompson with her medals after winning at the North East Track and Field Championships. Picture: Jackie Thompson

It has been a busy few weeks for the 15-year-old, starting in Middlesbrough for the North East Track and Field Championships, where she threw a season’s best to take gold in the discus, following that up with gold in her main event, the shot put, with a throw of 12.07m.

The wins saw her qualify to represent Northumberland at the Northern Inter County Championships in York in discus and shot put.

After competing at York, Leila was selected to represent her county at the English Schools competition in Birmingham, as part of a team of only 24 across all disciplines and ages.

Keila’s mum, Jackie Thompson, said: “Leila went in to the weekend feeling very positive and knowing this would be the hardest competition she has done up to now as she was the youngest of the U17 group of 15 girls, who are the best in the country.

“They are all massive compared to our little Leila, who knew she couldn’t win as the number one in the country can throw just under 15m. She wanted to be in the top eight to get into the second round, and to throw over 12m.”Jackie continued: “She did both of these things – she threw 12.03m to get in to the second round and she used her next three throws to increase her throw to 12.37, coming a very respectable eighth place.

“I am so proud of her, she has struggled with a back injury for a year and didn’t think she would be chosen, so when she was chosen to represent Northumberland she was over the moon.”

Leila started her athletics at Alnwick Harriers before moving to train with Alex Giles at Gateshead Harriers, her mum explaining that there was nowhere suitable for her train locally.

Jackie added: “Leila has a very good technique, she puts the work in and trains a lot.