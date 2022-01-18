Alnwick runners in 'Winter Wipeout' event
Four Alnwick Harriers took part in the Cold Brew Events Winter Wipeout last Sunday. This was a trail/fell half marathon from Ingram Cafe up to the top of Hedgehope and back, with five stream crossings, a (shallow) river crossing and the sting in the tail that is going up the steep side of Brough Law.
It was -2 deg C when the runners set out so the first 2k along the road was sheet ice and then turning up on to the fells past Cunyan Crags, it was getting very pretty with the snow but by the time the actual Hedgehope Hill climb started, they were in the clouds, the snow had turned to ice and the winds were gusting to 48mph.
The race was won by Craig Jones of Tyne Bridge Harriers in 1hr 58 min 50 sec, some six minutes ahead of second place.
Mike Telfer and Ross Wilson ran together and used their local knowledge to float up to the top whilst Steve Cowell trudged up there in an hour and a half, with Tracey Sample another 20 minutes behind. The ice made the descent treacherous as the bogs had iced over and were either very slippy or in danger of breaking through to thigh deep bog beneath.
The river crossing was at the base of Brough law, just 2km from the finish.
Results - 37th Mike Telfer 2hrs 38 min 35 sec (4th MV50; 38th Ross Wilson 2:38:36: 99th Steve Cowell 3:12:08; 145th Tracey Sample 3:33:21.