Alnwick runners in Druridge cross country

Alnwick ladies at Druridge.

Rosie Davison had a fantastic run and was the first Alnwick counter with a time of 30:45. The rest of the team also put out great performances as follows: Jo Powell, 31:07; Alice Tetley-Paul, 33:53; Karen Mather, 34:26; Frances Wilde, 35:00; Kate Johnston, 36:14; and Emma Givens, 36:39. Mike Henry, running with the ladies, came in with a respectable time of 34:10. The team came fifth on the day and are now in 11th place overall, in Division 3.

For the men’s team, Steve Patterson had a great run, finishing with a time of 39:05. Other times were: Rob Andrew, 39:56; Rudy McLeod who came all the way from Berwick to run for us, 40:20; Graham Simpson, 41:22; Dave Richardson, 41:39; Mike Telfer, 47:28; Andy Squires (captain), 49:04; Tim Broomfield, 49:38; Dave Hindmarsh, 54:16; and bringing up the rear Ian Stevenson with a time of 57:08. The team came fifth on the day and are now in seventh place overall in division 2.

The Alnwick juniors had an excellent day. The U11s started the day with two exciting races. Alistair Johnston led from the start in the boys race and had a commanding lead coming into the final corner. Unfortunately disaster struck, confusion over the course layout and Alastair went straight on thinking he’d finished. He lost too much time to recover the lead but team mate Andrew Batley raced well to clinch second place. In the girls race Emilia Waugh had a great race to finish third with Alicia Purvis in sixth.

Alnwick fielded its first U17/U20 woman’s team for a few seasons and the girls produced an excellent second team place. Ellie Price led the girls home winning the race. Hannah Johnston was next in sixth and Ailsa Batley was third counter in 31st. The boys managed fourth team place with Max Murray John finishing highest in a great eighth place supported by Gregor Batley and Euan Friend as second and third counters.

In the U15 race Jack Price and Liam McDonogh raced well to finish fourth and sixth and gained promotion to the fast pack. The girls managed a good sixth team place with Lilia Purvis, Molly Johnston and Chloe Givens as the counters. The U13s were last to race Erin Givens, Farren Henderson and Aimee McDonogh ran well to finish as eighth team.

Well done to Rob Andrew on his recent win at the British Masters 10,000M championships on the track at Jarrow. Rob posted a fantastic time of 37:51.95 to win the V55 category.