Alnwick RFC make it five wins in a row

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 19th Jan 2025, 17:45 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 10:20 BST
Alnwick are the form team in the LeagueAlnwick are the form team in the League
Alnwick are the form team in the League
Alnwick RFC’s Alex Robson has gone joint top of the scorers table in Regional One North East.

His 14 tries put him up there with Scunthorpe’s James Dyson and Selby’s Adam Infante.

Robson was on the winning side again as the blue and golds continued their fantastic winning run by beating Sandal 48-12 at Greensfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael van Vuuren’s team are in eighth spot with Driffield, Cleckheaton and Sandal one, two and five points ahead respectively.

Alnwick have won five matches on the bounce and face Heath at home this Saturday.

The visitors are in fourth spot, nine points ahead of the in-form Northumbrians.

Related topics:Scunthorpe
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice