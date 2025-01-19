Alnwick RFC make it five wins in a row
Alnwick RFC’s Alex Robson has gone joint top of the scorers table in Regional One North East.
His 14 tries put him up there with Scunthorpe’s James Dyson and Selby’s Adam Infante.
Robson was on the winning side again as the blue and golds continued their fantastic winning run by beating Sandal 48-12 at Greensfield.
Michael van Vuuren’s team are in eighth spot with Driffield, Cleckheaton and Sandal one, two and five points ahead respectively.
Alnwick have won five matches on the bounce and face Heath at home this Saturday.
The visitors are in fourth spot, nine points ahead of the in-form Northumbrians.