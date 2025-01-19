Alnwick RFC make it five wins in a row

Alnwick are the form team in the League

Alnwick RFC’s Alex Robson has gone joint top of the scorers table in Regional One North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His 14 tries put him up there with Scunthorpe’s James Dyson and Selby’s Adam Infante.

Robson was on the winning side again as the blue and golds continued their fantastic winning run by beating Sandal 48-12 at Greensfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael van Vuuren’s team are in eighth spot with Driffield, Cleckheaton and Sandal one, two and five points ahead respectively.

Alnwick have won five matches on the bounce and face Heath at home this Saturday.

The visitors are in fourth spot, nine points ahead of the in-form Northumbrians.