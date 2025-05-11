Alnwick ladies beaten at Champions

Alnwick Town ladies went down to a heavy defeat at NE Regional Premier League champions Chester-le-Street Town in their final League game of the season.

The black and whites trailed 2-1 at the break and ended up losing 7-2 as the top side hit full gear.

Town ended the campaign in fifth spot, level on points with South Shields but trailing on goal difference, and behind Chester-le-Street, Bradford City and Ponteland United.

Northumberland League Cup winners Morpeth Town ladies are meanwhile on the look-out for the stars of tomorrow.

The amber and blacks have started recruiting to strengthen the side for the 2025/26 season and are hosting two open training sessions for any interested players next month.

They will take place at Craik Park on the 3rd and 24th June from 6-7.30pm.

The manager of Northumberland League champions Berwick Rangers ladies is retiring ahead of the side’s move up into the NE Regional League.

Willie Henderson has been a popular boss at the successful side for a number of years and enjoys the respect of the county’s football community, who joined with the players and staff in congratulating and thanking the former Alnwick player for his 54 years involvement in the game.

The club will announce their new manager in due course.