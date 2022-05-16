Alnwick Harriers set course records at Washington

Alnwick Harriers who took part in the Washington 10k.

Rob Andrew (M50, 41:14) and Mike Henry (M70, 55:24) both set stunning age-group course records, beating the previous bests by over three and five minutes, respectively. Rob also finished on the podium, taking second place on the day.

First female home was Jo Powell (51:39) followed in by Louisa Scola (58:48), Jennifer Knight (59:55), Linda Patterson (1:07:40) and Tess Allan (1:13:36), who all posted strong runs on what was an extremely challenging course.

Jim Allan made up the male team and must have had his eyes closed because he ran straight into a giant concrete bollard 10 seconds after the start. Despite falling he made his way back through the field to finish in fourth place (42:00).

Four Alnwick Harriers took part in the Wooler Mini 3 Peaks racing over approximately 9.5Km. Junior Harriers Liam McDonogh and Harry Knox finished an excellent sixth and seventh respectively. Nick Biggers finished 13th and Karen Mather was placed third lady. There were 84 finishers.

The Coastal Run (July 24) is fast approaching with the Harriers’ committee putting the final details in place to ensure athletes all have a safe and positive experience. The cut off date for all transfers is May 29 so runners are asked to ensure they are all completed by that date as there is no extension available.

Meanwhile, Tony Lummis, who recently retired from club duties with the Tweed Triathlon Club in Berwick, went out on a high when he won the regional award for outstanding contribution at the recent North East Regional British Triathlon Awards.

In 2012, along with Paul Jones, Tony set up Tweed Triathlon Club in Berwick.